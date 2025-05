TEHRAN – Former Iran and Esteghlal football club forward Hassan Rowshan underwent a successful surgery on Sunday in Tehran.

He underwent surgery to treat a gallstone and should be kept under medical observation.

Rowshan, 70, scored Iran’s only goal against Peru in the 1978 FIFA World Cup, where Team Melli lost 4-1.

Rowshan played for Esteghlal football team for eight years in two stints.