Tour operators from 50 countries to visit Iran

TEHRAN--Hormatollah Rafiei, the director of the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies, said tens of tour operators from neighboring nations as well as European, African and Latin American countries will visit Iran during August 23-September 1.

“We have invited a number of tour operators and tourism experts from 50 countries to take part in this 10-day event. By exchanging information, we hope that we can generate good income from tourists entering Iran,” he told IRIB.

“We predict that over 150 tour operators will take part in the event.”

He called negotiations in the two cities of Shiraz and Tehran and visiting cultural and historical attractions as the programs prepared for the event.

In a striking revelation that counters long-standing negative perceptions, 100 international tour operators from 25 countries visited Iran’s ancient city of Isfahan in February 2025 and expressed their astonishment at the reality they encountered.

Their excursions, which were part of a five-day familiarization tour named “Isfahan Tour Operator Meeting,” provided an opportunity for tourism professionals to experience Iran’s Isfahan firsthand, challenging the tarnished global image of the country.

Organized by the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture in close collaboration with governmental bodies and the private sector, the fam tour aimed to showcase Isfahan’s historical grandeur, rich culture, and hospitality. It also facilitated business-to-business (B2B) meetings and discussions to enhance global tourism relations.

KD

