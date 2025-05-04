Iran unveils ballistic missile named 'Qassem Basir'

TEHRAN – Late on Sunday, Iran unveiled its recently test-fired solid-fueled ballistic missile named “Qassem Basir” with a range of 1,200km, the Mehr news agency reported.

Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh told national TV during an interview aired on 20:30 news program that the new solid-fueled missile will have better maneuverability compared to the previous ones, and will be immune against different air defenses systems such as THAAD, Patriot and those of the Israeli regime.

The related film of the missile test-fire was aired on the IRIB 20:30 Program on Sunday night, which showed the ballistic missile precisely hit its target during the test launch.

Reportedly, the missile was test-fired on April 17.

The TV presenter also said that the missile has higher maneuverability after gaining experience from last year's two retaliatory operations known as True Promise 1 and 2 against Israel.

The defense minister also warned the Americans, "If we are attacked or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might."

"We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard," General Nasirzadeh underscored.

He added, "We are not enemies of our neighboring countries, and they are our brothers, but American bases on their soil will be our targets."