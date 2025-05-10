Iran condemns Stockholm embassy attack, demands Sweden ensure diplomatic security

TEHRAN – In a phone call on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the recent arson attack targeting Iran’s embassy in Stockholm, urging Swedish authorities to take “decisive measures” against those responsible.

According to a readout from Iran's foreign ministry, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of preventing such “unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms” during discussions with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The diplomatic exchange followed an April 30 incident in which a 55-year-old individual set fire to the entrance of Iran’s embassy in Stockholm.

Swedish police confirmed the arrest of the suspect, though officials have withheld further details pending investigation. Nadia Norton, a spokesperson for Sweden’s police, stated that “preliminary inquiries are ongoing,” but declined to elaborate on motives or the suspect’s identity.

Araghchi underscored Tehran’s expectation that Sweden “fulfill its obligations under international law to safeguard diplomatic premises,” while calling for “enhanced bilateral consultations to address misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation.”

Stenergard assured her counterpart that Stockholm remains committed to “protecting Iranian diplomatic facilities” and pledged to implement necessary security measures.

“The Islamic Republic expects concrete action, not just assurances, to prevent future assaults on our sovereignty,” Araghchi asserted, reflecting Tehran’s broader frustration with Sweden’s perceived lack of sufficient response to provocations by anti-Iran groups.

Similar instances emerged in 2024 when Iranian voters in Sweden reported harassment during the presidential elections, with anti-Iran groups disrupting polling efforts. They gathered outside the embassy to verbally abuse voters and threaten them with violence after the voting concluded.