Iranian cleric held by Sweden's Immigration Office, no charges filed: Imam Ali Islamic Center

TEHRAN – The Imam Ali Islamic Center in Sweden has issued an official statement addressing the situation of Hojatoleslam Mohsen Hakimollahi, an Iranian cleric who has reportedly been in detention for nearly two weeks in Stockholm.

The Center clarified that Hakimollahi is under the custody of the Migration Agency for reasons unrelated to financial or security charges, emphasizing that no accusations have been made against him.

The statement reassured that "Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi is in good health," and that relevant authorities have conveyed messages of assurance to his family and the officials of the Imam Ali Center.

Furthermore, the Center affirmed that "the official authorities have emphasized that the Imam Ali Center is not being accused and will continue its operations as usual."

The Center pledged to continue serving its community, emphasizing that it remains a respected institution dedicated to its religious and communal responsibilities.

Earlier, the Swedish newspaper Expressen claimed that “nearly two weeks ago, individuals in civilian clothing detained Hakimollahi at his home during late-night hours.”

The newspaper stated, "He has been missing for more than ten days and will soon be deported from the country."

Expressen reported that Hakimollahi had assumed the role of managing the Imam Ali Islamic Center in Stockholm, recognized as the largest Shia establishment in Northern Europe, after relocating from Iran.

During his time in Sweden, he fostered relationships with local political leaders and religious groups, the newspaper reported.

Gabriel Wernstedt, the spokesperson for Sweden’s Security Service (Säpo), told the Swedish outlet, "I can confirm that we are not conducting any preliminary criminal investigation connected to this individual."