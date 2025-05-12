Kerman is to host major eco-tourism gathering

TEHRAN—Kerman, as a land full of natural and historical attractions in the south of Iran, is to host a major eco-tourism gathering on May 21 (Ordibehesht 31 in the Persian calandar), bringing together hundreds of eco-lodge managers, government officials, and international representatives to celebrate and promote sustainable tourism.

Kerman province, which boasts 10 global heritages, over 800 nationally registered heritages and thousands of historical and natural attractions, pristine regions and rich culture, has great potential for the eco-tourism field.

Currently, 350 eco-tourism residences are active across the province.

The highest number of the province’s eco-lodges are located in Shahdad, Baft, Shahr-e Babak, Zarand, and Jiroft.

Kerman Governor-General Mohammadali Talebi said the festival can be a turning point in the eco-tourism field, not only in Kerman but also at a national level.

He also said Kerman province is considered one of the major eco-tourism destinations across the country, adding that this southern province has unique capacities for promoting the eco-tourism field.

National eco-tourism festival is an important step in introducing tourism and indigenous attractions of the province, he added.

He said holding this festival with appropriate information dissemination will lead to improving public awareness and participation in promoting tourism.

Talebi emphasized that the event would be used to exchange experiences between eco-tourism resorts across the country.

He said a slogan themed “The World’s Smile to Kerman 1405” will be unveiled during the festival. “This is the first measure in materializing Vision 1405. All of us are duty-bound to support such events to turn Kerman into a city with international tourism standards.”

Highlighting that the media is the connecting link between people and policymakers, Talebi emphasized: "We must take advertising campaigns, appropriate content for cyberspace, and cooperation with national media seriously, because my personal experience on one of the social networks showed how much people from all over the country are interested in Kerman and that high-quality and targeted content is effective."

“I invite all agencies, public institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and tourism activists to get to work. We can introduce a new image of Kerman through precise planning and introduction of provincial capacities in handicrafts, traditional music, local cuisines and eco-tourism sectors.”

Also, Head of Kerman Chamber of Commerce Seyyed Mahdi Tabibzadeh said over 350 eco-lodges have registered for taking part in the event. The festival will be inaugurated at Kerman’s Arg Square, he added.

Yavar Abiri, who presides over the Iranian association for eco-lodge operators, announced that the event is scheduled for Ordibehesht 31 in Kerman province. This initiative follows the recent designation of May 21 as Iran’s National Eco-Tourism Day. Despite the official recognition, no celebratory event was held in 2024, prompting organizers to plan a large-scale gathering next year.

The event is expected to attract between 500 to 700 eco-lodge managers from across the country, as well as related officials. Invitations have also been extended to foreign ambassadors and representatives of the UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)). Among the anticipated guests is the head of the UN Tourism’s rural tourism registration division, who may conduct a specialized workshop on registering Iranian villages for global recognition.

Furthermore, a specially designed train operated by the private sector will transport 300 to 400 participants from Tehran to Kerman. The train, featuring customized decorations and cultural elements, will make stops in Isfahan and Yazd, offering passengers a chance to explore other historical cities along the way. Additionally, traditional performance groups will entertain guests throughout the journey, creating a dynamic cultural experience.

With strong support from the Kerman provincial government, this two-day event aims to highlight Iran’s commitment to eco-tourism and sustainable rural development. The gathering is expected to strengthen collaborations among eco-tourism operators while showcasing Iran’s rich cultural and natural heritage on an international stage.

KD

