Putin’s Tehran visit in works, says Iranian spokesperson

TEHRAN – Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced on Monday that Tehran is finalizing preparations to host Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling another milestone in the deepening alliance between the two nations.

According to Mohajerani, preparations for "Putin’s trip to Tehran are underway," with formal confirmation from the Kremlin presumably forthcoming.

If realized, this would mark Putin’s second visit to Iran since 2022, underscoring the accelerating strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

The relationship, rooted in shared geopolitical interests and mutual resistance to Western pressure, has flourished across defense, energy, trade, and diplomatic fronts.

Earlier this year, the two nations solidified their collaboration with a landmark 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, designed to expand economic, technological, and security cooperation.

A legacy of strengthened ties

Putin’s last visit to Iran in July 2022, his first outside the former Soviet Union following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, included high-level talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Since then, bilateral coordination has intensified, with both nations navigating overlapping sanctions regimes and advancing joint initiatives in Syria, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

In a pivotal April meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a written message from Ayatollah Khamenei to President Putin in Moscow.

The communication outlined Tehran’s stance on critical regional and global matters and reaffirmed Iran’s “unwavering commitment to deepening ties with Russia as a trusted partner.”

Araghchi hailed the strategic treaty as a “cornerstone for long-term cooperation,” while Putin praised the alliance as a “stabilizing force in the region and a shield for our shared interests.”

During their April discussions, the two sides addressed pressing issues, including the Ukraine conflict, nuclear negotiations, and multilateral efforts to counteract Western sanctions.

Putin’s potential trip to Tehran is viewed as an opportunity to advance collaboration on regional security architectures, sanctions mitigation, and joint economic projects, particularly in energy and transit corridors.

Analysts suggest the visit could also pave the way for expanded Russo-Iranian technological exchanges and defense coordination.