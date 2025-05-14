Since last year, a number of "pro-Xizang independence" films have premiered one after another and two are reportedly set to be screened during this year's Cannes Film Festival period, though not as part of the festival itself. Both films attempt to whitewash the 14th Dalai Lama and portray the so-called "Tibetans in exile" in a sympathetic light. This reflects the Dalai Lama's long-standing tactic of using film festivals to generate momentum and draw international attention and sympathy to the so-called "Xizang issue" once again.

A large amount of archaeological and documentary evidence has long since shown that Xizang has been an inseparable part of China. On May 23, 1951, the Central People's Government and the local government of Xizang signed the "Agreement on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Xizang." Known as the "17-Article Agreement," it marked Xizang's peaceful liberation. On October 24, the 14th Dalai Lama sent a telegram to Chairman Mao Zedong of the Central People's Government, publicly stating that he would support and implement the agreement.

However, after 1957, the 14th Dalai Lama colluded with the separatist forces of the upper echelons of Xizang to support the expansion of the rebellion from local areas to a full-scale armed rebellion and openly tore up the "17-Article Agreement." In March 1959, in an attempt to preserve the feudal serfdom system in Xizang, the reactionary forces in Xizang's upper class launched an armed rebellion. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India and set up an illegal so-called "Tibetan government-in-exile," aiming to split China and achieve the "independence of Xizang."

Since going into exile in 1959, the Dalai group has been bankrolled by Western forces led by the United States to engage in the "Xizang independence" cause of splitting the country. For example, the US-based Tibet Fund, which is primarily funded by the US government, has provided the Dalai group with millions of dollars annually. In recent years, the US government has spent tens of millions of dollars annually supporting the Dalai group.

The separatist activities of the Dalai group are closely connected to the anti-China needs of the US and the West. The Dalai group has become a tool for the US and the West to contain China. The US and the West support the Dalai Lama group and focus on the so-called "Xizang issue" not out of concern for Xizang culture, religion, and human rights, but entirely for anti-China political purposes. The US's support for the Dalai Lama has not only created a rift between China and the so-called "exiled Tibetans," but also undermined the improvement and development of China-US relations.

In recent years, more and more Xizang compatriots overseas have come to detest separatist activities. They either dissociate themselves from separatist groups or return to China to do their utmost to contribute to building their homeland. Meanwhile, those who are solely intent on separatism have become like rats running across the street, despised by the Chinese people.

On March 28, 2025, China's State Council Information Office released the white paper "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era." As said, today, Xizang enjoys political stability, ethnic unity, economic development, social harmony, and amity among different religions. Its environment is sound and its people live secure and happy lives. This progress represents a remarkable achievement in protecting human rights on the snowy plateau.

Human rights are not just abstract principles; they are grounded in individuals' real-life experiences and emotions. At its core, the greatest human right is the ability to live a happy life, something the people of Xizang are clearly enjoying. Today, people of all ethnic groups in Xizang wear smiles of contentment, like the blooming galsang flowers across the plateau. These smiles are a genuine reflection of their sense of well-being, fulfillment and security, underscoring the broad protection of human rights they experience.

The separatist films, full of lies, are powerless in the face of hard facts. It's inevitable that no matter how hard separatist forces hype things up, they can't affect the stable, harmonious social situation in Xizang or the current state of happiness and well-being enjoyed by all its ethnic peoples. Activities aimed at splitting one's own country are inevitably doomed to fail.

