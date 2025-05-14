ULANGAB- As one of over two dozen international journalists visiting Inner Mongolia, I've witnessed something remarkable—the harmony of social coexistence here isn't just an idea, but a living truth. China's promise of a shared future isn't empty talk; in this magnificent region, that ideal unfolds before your eyes.

This revelation came during our visit to Ulanhad's volcanic cluster on Wednesday afternoon, where the stark beauty of ancient geological formations tells a story of nature's raw power. The volcanic cones rise dramatically from the plains, their dark rocky surfaces bearing witness to eruptions that occurred more than 20 thousand years ago.

Locals welcomed us with traditional Mongolian songs in the tourist center; their voices echoing across this otherworldly landscape, creating a bridge between past and present.

We explored the volcanic craters, their rugged terrain surprisingly alive with hardy plants that have adapted to the harsh conditions. The highlight came when we donned astronaut suits, transforming our group into a team of space explorers on this alien-looking terrain.

Laughter broke language barriers as we posed among the volcanic rocks, their strange formations resembling sculptures carved by nature's hand.

After our exploration, local families served us simple but delicious meals—roasted potatoes cooked in the volcanic soil and rich milk tea. Their hospitality turned basic ingredients into memorable feasts, demonstrating how Mongolian culture transforms necessity into art.

What makes Inner Mongolia extraordinary isn't just its dramatic landscapes, but how communities have found ways to thrive in harmony with this challenging environment. Villagers have developed sustainable tourism that shares their volcanic heritage with visitors while preserving its integrity. Young entrepreneurs are creating businesses that honor traditional knowledge while embracing new opportunities.

The people here have found ways to progress without conquering nature, to welcome change without losing identity.

This journey through Inner Mongolia's volcanic heartland revealed more than geological wonders—it showed how respect and innovation can create prosperity that benefits both people and land. In a world searching for sustainable models, places like this offer valuable lessons.

As an Iranian journalist, I believe the core values of Chinese culture—connection, mutual trust, harmony, and progress—mirror the very principles required to foster a united future for humanity. I am equally certain that China’s cultural wisdom can help guide the world toward a fairer international system—one rooted in cooperation, shared rules, and genuine multilateralism, where every nation thrives together.

The visit to the volcanic cluster was part of the "Travelogue of China" program organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online. The volcanic cluster exploration marked an exciting midpoint in our five-day Inner Mongolia adventure. Our journey started on Monday when we took the train from Beijing to Hohhot. Then, on Tuesday evening, we traveled by bus to Ulanqab.