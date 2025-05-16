Gas pressure boosting project in South Pars launched

TEHRAN - Iran has officially launched its long-anticipated gas pressure boosting project at the South Pars field, the country’s largest natural gas reservoir, with energy officials emphasizing the need for strict timelines and private sector coordination to ensure its success.

Touraj Dehghani, head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), said on Thursday that advancing the pressure boosting initiative requires a comprehensive operational roadmap, timely decision-making, and adherence to scheduled targets.

“We hope that with the serious commitment of contractors, we can move this project forward along the correct path,” he stated during a two-day round of meetings with senior executives from OIEC, Petropars, MAPNA, and Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

The framework contracts for the pressure boosting plan were signed in late 2024, and both contractors and the employer are now responsible for fulfilling their obligations under those agreements, Dehghani noted.

He underscored the need for an integrated engineering approach and swift finalization of technical service scopes, adding that minimizing bureaucracy and maintaining unity of operations are essential for progress.

The project aims to address declining reservoir pressure at South Pars, which provides the majority of Iran’s gas output. Dehghani reaffirmed that overcoming challenges is inevitable, but the company remains committed to advancing the project with maximum diligence and efficiency.

EF/MA