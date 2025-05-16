Sanctions relief would unlock ‘immediate’ nuclear agreement, Shamkhani says to NBC

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, a political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, delivered a public roadmap for U.S.-Iran reconciliation in an interview with NBC News, emphasizing Tehran’s readiness to formalize a nuclear agreement if Washington addresses the “Bibi effect.”

Shamkhani, formerly the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, coupled pragmatic concessions with sharp critiques of U.S. policy, describing the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also known as Bibi, as a key obstacle to progress.

“If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal,” Shamkhani stated in his interview broadcast on Thursday, referencing Netanyahu’s longstanding opposition to U.S.-Iran engagement.

Hours after his interview was published, U.S. President Donald Trump shared the interview on Truth Social, amplifying the Iranian official’s proposal and fueling speculation about shifting political winds in Washington.

Shamkhani outlined a possible quid pro quo: “Tehran would permanently forswear nuclear weapons, dismantle stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, limit enrichment to civilian-grade levels, and submit to rigorous international inspections.”

In exchange, he demanded the “immediate lifting of all sanctions”. When asked if Iran would ink such a deal today, Shamkhani replied with a definitive “Yes.”

“It’s still possible [to improve relations] if the Americans act as they say,” Shamkhani added, though he criticized Trump’s tone and simultaneous threats against Iran.

“He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It’s all barbed wire,” the official remarked, referring to Trump’s recent remarks in his speech at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Shamkhani struck a conciliatory tone on diplomacy, he aligned with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s defiance toward U.S. pressure.

Earlier Wednesday, Pezeshkian had dismissed Trump’s threats, declaring, “We will not bow to any bully.”