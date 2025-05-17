Iran, Russia sign mapping cooperation agreement at Kazan Forum

TEHRAN — Iran's National Cartographic Center and Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost bilateral cooperation in mapping technologies.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 16th Russia–Islamic World: Kazan Forum in the city of Kazan. According to a statement by the Iranian organization on Friday, the memorandum aims to facilitate the exchange of mapping technologies, enhance geospatial infrastructure, and implement joint geomatics projects.

Officials described the agreement as a key step in deepening technical and scientific collaboration between the two countries in the field of geospatial science.

A trilateral meeting was also held with representatives from Iran, Russia, and Qatar to strengthen cooperation in surveying and geospatial engineering. During the meeting, Iran's National Cartographic Center presented its capabilities and ongoing projects in the geospatial sector.

The discussions focused on expanding international cooperation and leveraging advanced geospatial technologies. All sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts and knowledge exchange to promote innovation in the field.

