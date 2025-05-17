Kandelous village in northern Iran implements accessible tourism measures

TEHRAN - Kandelous village in Mazandaran province has become one of Iran’s pioneering rural destinations to successfully implement “accessible tourism” initiatives, according to Mehdi Es’haqi, the deputy provincial tourism chief.

Es’haqi on Saturday stated that through the execution of various accessibility measures, such as easing mobility for people with disabilities, the elderly, and other groups with special needs, Kandelous has taken significant strides toward ensuring tourism facilities are inclusive for all visitors.

“One of the most valuable steps taken in Kandelous, a model tourism village in Nowshahr county, has been enhancing access to public spaces, tourism infrastructure, and various sites across the village. This has materialized the true concept of 'accessible tourism' in Kandelous,” Es’haqi explained.

The official further explained that the project began with assessing the village’s physical infrastructure to identify accessibility gaps and data needs for visitors. Following this, a comprehensive plan was developed, leading to practical modifications such as building ramps, providing wheelchairs, establishing designated parking spaces for people with disabilities, and constructing accessible restrooms in tourism and hospitality facilities.

Es’haqi also highlighted efforts to accommodate visitors with visual impairments. These include installing Braille signs at Kandelous Museum, offering audio guides for different museum sections, and setting up clear, large-font directional signage.

In addition, training sessions were conducted for local hosts to promote respectful and effective interaction with tourists facing physical or mobility challenges.

“These efforts aim to create suitable conditions for the presence of people with disabilities, the elderly, and other groups with special needs in the realm of local tourism. It represents a vital step towards promoting social equity and expanding public access to tourism opportunities,” Es’haqi emphasized.

He underlined that Kandelous is now among the first rural areas in Iran to actively adhere to the principles of accessible tourism, positioning itself as an inclusive destination for all social groups.

ُSituated in the heart of Iran’s Alborz mountain range and just 35 kilometers from the Caspian Sea, the ancient village offers an authentic rural escape for those in search of tradition, tranquility, and natural beauty.

According to local historians and archaeological evidence, Kandelous dates back to prehistory, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited villages in northern Iran. The village’s historic urban fabric, including its preserved alleyways and traditional architectural styles, speaks of a community deeply respectful of its past.

AM