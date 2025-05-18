Iranian court concludes key case in Shiraz terror attacks, delivers firm sentences

TEHRAN – Iran’s judiciary has issued decisive rulings against perpetrators involved in the 2022 and 2023 terrorist attacks on the revered Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, sentencing three individuals to death for orchestrating the assaults.

Speaking on Sunday, Sadrollah Rajaei-Nasab, Head of Fars Province’s Judiciary, announced that courts in Shiraz had finalized sentences for seven defendants linked to the attacks.

"Three of the accused, identified as the ISIS-affiliated masterminds behind these heinous acts, were convicted of ‘spreading corruption on earth’ and ‘complicity in waging war against God (Moharebeh),’" Rajaei-Nasab stated.

In addition to capital punishment, each received a 25-year prison term for their role in facilitating terrorism.

The Shah Cheragh Shrine, a revered site for Shia Muslims and one of Iran's most significant pilgrimage sites, has been attacked twice by terrorists linked to ISIS.

The first attack in October 2022 claimed 13 lives, while a second assault in August 2023 resulted in two fatalities. Both incidents drew widespread condemnation, with Iranian authorities vowing to pursue all perpetrators rigorously.

Rajaei-Nasab emphasized that the trials addressed both operational and logistical roles. Two ISIS-affiliated members received 15-year and 10-year prison terms for supplying weapons and ammunition, while two female defendants were sentenced to five years.

"In line with Islamic compassion, the women will serve their sentences under electronic monitoring within a 1,000-meter radius of their residences," he noted.

The judiciary official highlighted that the three masterminds were central to "planning terror operations inside Iran," adding that their arrests thwarted subsequent plots.

Previous cases related to the attacks had already seen two perpetrators executed in July 2023.

Iran has repeatedly stressed its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, particularly threats orchestrated by groups such as ISIS. The latest rulings close a significant chapter in the Shah Cheragh cases, though investigations into broader networks continue.

Rajaei-Nasab reaffirmed the judiciary’s vigilance: "Iran’s security and judicial institutions will relentlessly pursue anyone endangering public safety. These verdicts send a clear message: terrorism will face decisive justice."