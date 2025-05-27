IRGC dismantles terrorist network plotting unrest across Iran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Kerman Province announced Monday the successful dismantling of a coordinated “anti-security” network allegedly plotting to incite unrest and public disorder across Iran.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Office of IRGC in Kerman, the group had been actively engaged in planning and establishing operational cells aimed at triggering chaos in the country.

“Through precise surveillance and intelligence efforts by the IRGC Intelligence Organization of Kerman Province, an organized network focused on planning and mobilization for widespread disruption was identified and taken down,” the statement said.

The network’s key operatives were arrested during simultaneous operations conducted in multiple provinces, following warrants issued by the Kerman Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say the group was acting with the explicit intent of destabilizing national security.

Further details about the suspects or the scope of their activities have not been disclosed, but the IRGC emphasized continued vigilance against similar threats.