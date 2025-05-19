High-profile attendance marks conclusion of Tehran Dialogue Forum

TEHRAN – The Tehran Dialogue Forum came to an end on Monday, with the second and final day involving a compelling mix of expert panels, probing interviews with influential voices, and keynote addresses from Iran's leading figures.

AI's economic and geopolitical ripple effects, the evolving face of Resistance in West Asia, and the promise of regional corridors dominated discussions as the Tehran Dialogue Forum drew to a close. High-profile interviews with figures like Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Turkmenistan’s Top Diplomat Rasit Meredow kept the spotlight firmly on these crucial issues. A speech by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was the last event of the day.

Non-governmental and independent figures were also an important part of the TDF of 2025. “The private sector took part in the forum for the first time this year,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, head of Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies and the event’s chief organizer, in remarks to the Tehran Times. “Of course, there were many ambassadors, ministers, and regional officials who were present during the discussions. But this year, we particularly tried to invite guests from all walks of life.”

Khatibzadeh said the avid attendance showed the region has “accepted” the TDF. “This forum is the fruit of four decades of Iranian diplomacy. I think the region has come to the realization that together, we can converse and find solutions to West Asia’s challenges.”

During a press conference towards the end of the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed “unprecedented” attendance by foreign intellectuals and officials in the forum, which showed Tehran enjoys the potentiality to become a center for the exchange of views on regional and international issues.

During discussions with the Tehran Times correspondent, dignitaries from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman said they were looking forward to attending the TDF again next year.