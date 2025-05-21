Parliament backs investment facilitation in energy sector

TEHRAN - A member of Iran’s Parliament Energy Committee said the legislature is committed to easing regulations to attract both domestic and foreign investment in the oil and gas sector.

TEHRAN - A member of Iran’s Parliament Energy Committee said the legislature is committed to easing regulations to attract both domestic and foreign investment in the oil and gas sector.

Seyed Mousa Mousavi emphasized that Parliament, particularly during its 11th term, has passed numerous laws aimed at supporting investment in energy.

“There is a strong will in Parliament to approve legislation that facilitates and streamlines investment processes in the oil and energy sectors,” he said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the strategic role of investment in the oil industry, Mousavi noted that this approach is a serious priority for the Energy Committee.

He added that other parliamentary commissions — including those focused on industries, mines, and production growth — have also taken major steps to remove barriers to investment and have supported the government in this effort.

EF/MA