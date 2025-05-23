Tehran, Ashgabat to expand ties on data transit, artificial intelligence

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, and the director general of Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications, Chakyev Mammethan Berdimyradovich, have discussed ways to broaden ties between the two countries in digital economy, artificial intelligence, space technologies, and data transit.

The officials have also highlighted preparing a memorandum of understanding to broaden joint regional technological cooperation, Mehr news agency reported.

During a meeting held on Thursday in Tehran, Berdimyradovich said Turkmenistan is interested in fostering cooperation with Iran through sharing expertise and training experts in the AI sector.

Lauding Iran’s technological advancement, the official announced readiness to actively participate in Iran’s international programs, particularly AI, and benefit from the country’s knowledge and experiences.

The two countries can also promote ties by conducting joint projects in advanced technologies and utilizing satellites in different industries such as agriculture, oil, and gas, he said.

“We are also interested in developing ties with Iran in other fields like training human resources, interacting with Iranian manufacturers, and expanding postal exchanges.”

For his part, Hashemi highlighted technology diplomacy as one of the key priorities of the ICT Ministry. “We are interested in developing collaborations, preferably with regional countries, on digital economy, which is one of the key strategic plans of the country, and artificial intelligence to bring about shared achievements for regional nations and governments.”

The official noted that the two countries can cooperate to prepare a joint regional AI document and develop satellite systems to strengthen communications in inaccessible areas.

Highlighting the capacities of the ICT technology park, Hashemi said Payam Airport is a specialized mail airport which can be used to launch direct flights between Iran and Turkmenistan.

The official proposed deepening ties in data transit through establishing north-south and east-west corridors.

The proposal was well received by the Turkmen official, who voiced his country’s readiness to implement the plan.

The ICT minister also suggested developing a joint platform to showcase the two countries' products. A working group will be formed to prepare a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the achieved agreements.

In November 2024, Iranian and Turkmen officials explored the potential for expanding joint efforts in information and communication technology (ICT).

During the meeting, the CEO of the Telecommunication Infrastructure Company (TIC), Behzad Safari, and Berdimyradovich, discussed ways for developing digital infrastructure, turning the two countries into an East-West telecommunication transit route, IRIB reported.

Iran committed to fostering regional AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG

