Indigenized technology contributes to Iran’s key role in AI: COMSTECH official

TEHRAN –Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the coordinator general of the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), has said Iran plays a critical role in artificial intelligence (AI), relying on indigenized technology.

As a member state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the country’s achievements in different technological sectors are significant, IRNA quoted Choudhary as saying. He made the remarks on the sidelines of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, which was held from May 17 to 19.

The official said Iran is among the wonderful members of the OIC. A country that is self-sufficient in all fields by relying on its indigenized technology sector. Despite sanctions, the country keeps developing and is expected to play a crucial role in AI, he noted.

2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15

The Second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform was held from May 17 to 19.

The theme of the three-day meeting focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and was titled ‘Innovation in Science and Technology through using AI: A strategy for excellence, a bright future for the Islamic World’, IRNA reported.

The event served as a platform for the country to foster regional cooperation via strengthening scientific diplomacy. It also provided the opportunity to review and discuss the Islamic nations’ challenges in the technology sector, IRNA reported.

The meeting mainly centered around AI in higher education, focusing on challenges and opportunities, and the impact of AI on economic development. Also, the first multilateral document on artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries was scheduled to be approved during the meeting.

On May 17, participants discussed and exchanged views on AI, with heads of delegations presenting talks. Then the science ministers or their representatives held bilateral meetings.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of Iran’s achievements in science, technology, and AI sectors was held to showcase knowledge-based companies’ capabilities.

OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

