Iran’s solar farms generation capacity almost doubled in 7 months

TEHRAN- Iranian energy minister said that the capacity of Iran’s solar farms capacity has been almost doubled over the past seven months.

Abbas Ali-Abadi made the remarks in the 9th Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition of Iran (IRAN REC 2025) held at Milad Tower in Tehran.

He announced efforts to facilitate activities in the development of renewables, and in this regard, improving the business environment for those active in this field is on the agenda.

The minister also considered the goal of the government and the Ministry of Energy to facilitate the activities of the private sector in the development of renewables.

In early March, the Iranian parliament (Majlis) approved the country's membership in the International Solar Energy Society (ISES).

Founded in 1954, ISES is an UN-accredited membership organization promoting and envisioning a world with 100 percent renewable energy for everyone used wisely and efficiently.

The ISES Headquarters are based in Germany. ISES is the largest international solar organization, with extensive membership worldwide. It has members in more than 110 countries, and Global contacts and partners in over 50 countries with thousands of associate members, and almost 100 company and institutional members throughout the world.

ISES has a track record of strongly supporting the solar industry, helping shape public opinion through education and outreach activities, and providing informed comment on global issues.

