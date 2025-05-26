Iran, Kuwait eye enhanced co-op in car racing, tourism

TEHRAN—Head of Kuwait International Automobile Club (KIAC) Essa Hamzah, during his trip to Iran, said his presence was a turning point in the mutual ties of Iran and Kuwait, adding that a new chapter of international cooperation will start.

Hamzah visited the Head of Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Hossein Soufi, in Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Expressing satisfaction over his presence in Iran, Hamzah said “Soufi is not only the head of a successful club but also an honored friend and a real brother.”

Soufi presented a comprehensive report on the history, activities, and achievements of the Touring and Automobile Club in fields such as issuing documents and international certificates, car assistance, tourism, and promoting cultural rallies.

Congratulating Hamzah on his new appointment within the structure of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), he emphasized on using huge capacities for promoting bilateral ties.

Hamzah praised Iran’s status in the FIA body, saying the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most important and influential members of FIA.

He added, “I have been in charge of the Kuwait International Automobile Club (KIAC) for 30 years. I have come to Iran for the first time. I admit that my biggest mistake was not making this trip 20 years ago. “

He stated: "Now, under the leadership of Mohammad Hossein Soufi, we are witnessing the professional, progressive, and influential activities of the Iranian club in all fields."

During the meeting, both sides emphasized on promoting cooperation in holding international rallies, exchanging knowhow on auto racing and tourism sectors as well as rendering special services to each other’s tourists.

Pointing to the increasing interest of Kuwaiti citizens in traveling to Iran, Hamzah said: “Given our studies, Iran has turned into a more attractive destination for Kuwaiti tourists.”

He called cuisine, weather, nature and proximity as advantages of traveling to Iran for Kuwaiti people, predicting that many Kuwaitis will choose Iran for spending holidays during upcoming summer.

Soufi emphasized on the role of media in introducing the operations of automobile clubs.

“We have established extensive connections with domestic media as well as the media of the International Automobile Federation, which has made the activities of the Iranian Association visible at global level. In this regard, we would like to have extensive media cooperation in this direction with your presence as the FIA's Vice President of Mobility.”

Hamzah welcomed this proposal, adding, “I frequently pursue the news of Iranian automobile club in FIA media. I know that Iranian people are interested in media and pursuing the activities.”

Expressing satisfaction over inking memorandum of understating with Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran in near future, he called it an effective measure in promoting future collaborations.

He warned about the use of fake carnets by some Kuwaiti car owners and called for cooperation to prevent this violation.

KD