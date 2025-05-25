Regular testing essential to diagnose thyroid dysfunctions

TEHRAN – Regular thyroid function testing is essential for detecting and managing thyroid diseases.

The thyroid is a vital organ that regulates metabolism, growth, and development.

According to national studies, a significant portion of the population of the country, particularly women, are at risk of developing thyroid disorders, including hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid), IRNA reported.

Hypothyroidism leads to fatigue, depression, weight gain, and difficulty concentrating. It can also affect mental growth and development in children. Therefore, screening is especially important in high-risk groups such as pregnant women and people with a family history of thyroid disease.

Nervousness, sweating, irregular heartbeat, weight loss, and protruding eyes are symptoms of hyperthyroidism.

The most important principle in treatment is regular monitoring of the disease and taking medicine based on periodic tests. Especially in pregnancy, proper regulation of thyroid hormones plays a vital role in fetal health.

To raise awareness about the key role of the thyroid gland and promote early detection and treatment of thyroid-related disorders and symptoms, World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 each year.

Blood test, Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH), is the most common way to detect the illness; T3 (Triiodothyronine), T4 (Thyroxine), imaging tests, and biopsy may also be used to diagnose thyroid disorders.

To maintain thyroid health, regularly check thyroid hormone levels, consume iodine-rich foods (such as seafood), avoid excessive consumption of soy and cruciferous vegetables if you have thyroid conditions, maintain an active lifestyle and balanced diet, and consult an endocrinologist if symptoms appear.

World Thyroid Day was established to be observed on May 25, 2007, during the annual general meeting of Thyroid Federation International (TFI). The date commemorates the founding of the European Thyroid Association (ETA) in 1965.

MT/MG