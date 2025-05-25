Opposition leader calls Netanyahu ‘corrupt, failed PM’

Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s left-wing Democrats party and one of Netanyahu’s fiercest domestic critics, has denounced the prime minister over a report that he is planning a budget proposal that is favourable to ultra-Orthodox parties to retain their support for his coalition government.

“While soldiers and reservists are being sent to Gaza, Netanyahu is looting their tax money and using it to bribe the ultra-Orthodox who avoid service,” Golan said in a post on X.

“Netanyahu is a negligent, corrupt and failed prime minister who sacrifices those who serve and work – just to cling to power,” Golan said. “We will replace him.”