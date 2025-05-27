‘Chaotic scenes proof of Israel’s failure to manage crisis it created’

The Government Media Office in Gaza has issued a statement about the scenes at the aid distribution point in southern Gaza, saying Israel’s project to distribute supplies “in the so-called ‘buffer zones’ has failed disastrously”.

“Thousands of starving civilians – besieged and cut off from food and medicine by the occupation for nearly 90 days – rushed to these areas in a heartbreaking scene that ended with the storming of distribution centres and the seizing of food under the crushing weight of hunger,” it said.

It added that Israeli forces had responded “by opening fire and injuring several citizens, which clearly reflects the total collapse of the so-called humanitarian track that the occupation claims to uphold”.

The office said the scenes were evidence of Israel’s failure to manage the humanitarian crisis “it deliberately created through a policy of starvation, siege, and bombing”.

It added the establishment of “buffer ghettos” for distributing limited aid “under the threat of death, bullets, and starvation does not indicate a genuine intention to address the crisis.”

“Rather, it represents a calculated political strategy to perpetuate starvation, dismantle Palestinian society, and impose politicized humanitarian tracks that serve the occupation’s security and military agenda.”