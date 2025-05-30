Iran’s potentials in health tourism welcomed by Ghana

TEHRAN— The deputy tourism minister, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei, has emphasized Iran’s strategic potential in health tourism and promoted expansion of mutual ties, which was welcomed by the Ghanaian side on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization in Segovia, Spain.

Tourism officials of Iran and Ghana met with each other in Segovia. Mohseni Bandpei, met with high-ranking officials of Ghana, including the minister of foreign affairs, the tourism minister, and the ambassador, Mehr news agency reported.

Also, both sides studied and discussed fields of cooperation, including ecotourism and exchanging know-how on nature-based tourism.

Based on this discussion, it was decided to prepare the grounds for expert interactions between relevant institutions in the two countries to operationalize these proposals.

Referring to the positive history of bilateral relations and coordinated voting in international forums, the two sides emphasized on continuation of mutual support in multilateral institutions. This political alignment was considered an effective basis for promoting cultural and tourism relations between Iran and Ghana.

One of the members of Ghanaian delegation who is candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, outlined his proposed programs and approaches.

In response, Mohseni Bandpay and members of the Iranian delegation emphasized the need for transformation in the structure of human resources of the WTO and justice in attracting personnel from various member countries.

He said in case that if he is appointed as WTO Secretary General, he will put on the agenda to attract human resources fairly from the diverse geography of member countries.

Criticizing the political and biased performance of the World Tourism Organization, particularly on some international conflicts, he emphasized that the WTO should prevent meddling in political conflicts.

