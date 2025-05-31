Car manufacturing up 3.6% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN – Manufacturing of vehicles in Iran increased by 3.6 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to data published on the Codal system.

As reported, Iran’s three major carmakers produced a total of 137,337 vehicles in the mentioned two-month period, while the figure was 132,497 in the same time span of the previous year.

The figures, reported by IRNA, show that Iran Khodro (IKCO) manufactured 82,611 vehicles, and SAIPA manufactured 11,709 vehicles during the first two months of the present year.

MA