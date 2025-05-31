Launching direct flights between Iran and Tunisia a strategic step for promoting tourism

TEHRAN—Tunisia’s Ambassador in Iran Imad Al-Rahmuni emphasized on joint cultural capacities between the two countries and called promotion of tourism as one of the important elements of enhancing mutual ties. He called launching direct flights as an important step in this regard.

Al-Rahmuni told Miras Arya (CHTN) that Iran and Tunisia have joint cultural, civilizational and historical commonalities which can pave the ground for sustainable cooperation in tourism sector.

He said tourist exchange not only leads to economic development, but also helps deepening mutual understanding of nations. He added that launching direct flight lines between two countries is one of the most important strategic measures to ease visit of tourists and promote mutual tourism ties.

Pointing to successful experiences of regional countries in promoting tourism diplomacy, he added that today, tourism is one of the effective tools in enhancing cultural, social and even political ties between the countries.

Iran and Tunisia, given their unique capacities, can be a successful model in the field of regional tourism cooperation, he said.



KD