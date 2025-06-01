Power generation capacity nears 95,000 MW in Iran

TEHRAN - Iran's nominal electricity generation capacity reached 94,649 megawatts by the end of the first months of the current Iranian calendar year (late April 2025), nearing the 95,000-megawatt threshold, according to official figures.

A total of 16 megawatts of new capacity from renewable power plants was added during the first month of the current Iranian year, contributing to the overall growth in capacity.

Gas-fired power plants account for 24,988 megawatts, or 26.4 percent of the nominal capacity. Steam power units contribute 15,789 megawatts, or 16.7 percent, while combined-cycle power plants hold the largest share at 35,970 megawatts, representing 38 percent of the country’s nominal power generation capacity.

EF/MA