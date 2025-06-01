TORANJ program to promote adolescent, youth well-being

TEHRAN – Launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Ministry of Sport and Youth, TORANJ Adolescent and Youth Empowerment Program aims to support adolescent and young people, focusing on skills development, education, and life readiness.

As part of ongoing efforts to support adolescent and youth development in Iran, the initiative aims to empower 15-24 years old adolescents and youth, harness the potential of Iran’s young population, UNICEF announced in a press release on Sunday.

Addressing the challenges faced in the areas of employment, skills development, and education is among the main goals of the program.

The program was introduced at a high-level event attended by key representatives from the government, civil society, and partner organizations.

The TORANJ program, grounded in evidence-based practices and international expertise, currently operates in Kermanshah, Isfahan, Shahrood, Qom, and Qeshm.

The launch ceremony featured powerful testimonials from young participants whose lives have been positively transformed through the TORANJ programme. They shared experiences of increased confidence, self-esteem, skill development, empowerment, stronger engagement in education, and clearer pathways to future employment. Their stories vividly reflected the programme’s vision of supporting every young person to reach their full potential.

Alireza Rahimi, Deputy of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Sport and Youth, stated, “The main goal of TORANJ initiative is to create sustainable employment for young people whose voices are less heard and who are in greatest need of support. Gender equality, equal access to education, and leveraging local capacities through the collaboration of various institutions are central pillars of this program.”

“Iran is home to a vibrant and youthful population, with over 11 million adolescents and nearly half of the population under the age of 30,” said Monika Nielsen, UNICEF Representative a.i. in Iran. “This demographic represents extraordinary potential for innovation, growth, and transformation. But potential alone is not enough. It must be actively nurtured through inclusive policies, responsive services, and meaningful opportunities that empower young people to shape their future – and the future of their country. This is precisely what the TORANJ program seeks to achieve.”

The event concluded with a call to action urging all sectors to collaborate in expanding TORANJ’s reach. This cross-sectoral commitment is essential to ensure the programme’s sustainability and to create real, long-term opportunities for Iran’s next generation.

The TORANJ initiative reflects UNICEF Iran’s broader commitment to adolescent and youth well-being, ensuring that young people across the country are equipped with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving world.

Recent program on empowering adolescents

UNICEF, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), organized a comprehensive training workshop on “Adolescent Positive Parenting” in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, to ensure adolescents in vulnerable areas would benefit from a supportive environment.

This intensive eight-day training, conducted in two four-day rounds in December, brought together 90 psychologists, counselors, and mental health practitioners from Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), schools, and community centres. The programme, funded by EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), the UNICEF website announced in a press release on December 23.

The workshop aimed to enhance their knowledge, skills, and technical expertise in delivering positive parenting programmes tailored specifically for parents of adolescents.

As part of a UNICEF-supported initiative, parents of adolescents in vulnerable districts are empowered with hands-on training in positive parenting skills.

The goal is to establish supportive and nurturing environments for adolescents in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

The “Adolescent Positive Parenting” package, developed with UNICEF’s support, includes three detailed manuals and workbooks for trainers, parents, and adolescents. It also features 17 educational films for trainers, five videos for parents, and five motion graphics designed to enhance learning and engagement.

To conduct the workshop, the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), Provincial Drug Coordination Council (DCCC), Iranian Academy for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and a local non-governmental organization collaborated with UNICEF, as well.

In the initial phase, the trained professionals would reach out to at least 1,600 parents in Khorasan Razavi Province, offering them practical training on positive parenting skills.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to scale up adolescent parenting programmes initially launched in Qom Province for vulnerable parents.

Over 4,000 parents of adolescents in marginalised areas of Qom participated in at least eight sessions of parenting training, demonstrating the program’s success in fostering stronger family relationships and adolescent well-being.

By collaborating with key governmental and non-governmental organisations, UNICEF continues to expand its reach, ensuring that adolescents and their families in vulnerable districts receive the essential support and guidance they need for a brighter future.

