Lalejin pottery donated to South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN—Managing Director of Ali Sadr Travel Company Mehran Hajian donated a symbolic gift to South Korean Ambassador in Iran Kim Junpyo following his visit from Ali Sadr Cave in Hamedan province. With donation of exquisite pottery made by Lalejin artisans to South Korean ambassador, Hajian said, “This precious gift is the result of the taste and skill of Lalejini pottery artisans. It is a symbol of ancient heritage, cultural identity and handicrafts of Hamedan people,” Miras Arya (CHTN) reported.

He said that the gift is in line with promoting cultural collaborations and introducing tourism and artistic potentials of Hamedan province, adding that Lalejin is known as global pottery city in international level.

Hajian explained that the city is one of the main pottery production hubs in Iran and world. The works of its artists showcase a combination of tradition, authenticity, and artistic taste of the people of this region, he said.

South Korean ambassador said Ali Sadr was a unique cave. He expressed satisfaction over the quality of services offered to the tourists.

Appreciating the precious gift, he emphasized on importance of promoting mutual ties in tourism sector and cultural exchange between Iran and South Korea.

He expressed the hope that with promotion of cultural ties and introduction of capacities of provinces such as Hamedan, the grounds are prepared for visit of more South Korean tourists to Iran.

This meeting and symbolic donation of Lalejin pottery can be considered an important step in line of cultural diplomacy and promoting cultural and people-to-people ties between two nations.

Lalejin, a small town in west-central Iran, has magnificently carved a niche for itself as a world-renowned hub for pottery and potters, making it a must-visit destination for any lover of art and culture.

It draws vacationers from all corners of the globe who seek to witness the magic of pottery firsthand. Its crafters have grasped the ancestral art of crafting beautiful and diverse pottery items, ranging from delicate decorative pieces to functional kitchenware.

Visitors to Lalejin may be immediately engulfed in a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and craftsmanship where every street, square, and even narrow alleyways are lined with workshops and galleries, each showcasing arrays of exquisite pieces of clay pottery.

Lalejin is registered by the World Crafts Council as a worldscale earthen hub. Visiting the town, you see craftspeople who skillfully mold clay into elegant shapes, carefully paint intricate designs, and fire the pieces in kilns, resulting in stunning creations that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Some say, from shaping the clay on the potter's wheel to applying the glaze, every step in the creation of a ceramic piece is a testament to the passion and dedication of these artisans.

In addition to admiring the craftsmanship, you may also try your hand at pottery making. Under the supervision of experienced potters, you can unleash your creativity and leave with a personal memento from Lalejin.

KD

