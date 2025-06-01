Iraq, Lebanon leaders call for urgent intervention to ‘save the people of Gaza’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday called for an immediate intervention to “save the people of Gaza” and denounced the continued Israeli assault on the enclave amid “suspicious international silence”.

Al-Sudani also expressed Iraq’s full support for political consensus within Lebanon and condemned the “ongoing aggression by the Zionist [Israeli] entity on Lebanese territory”.

He also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Syria and the preservation of its territorial unity, Al Jazeera reported.