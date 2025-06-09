Iran’s security council says ‘bank of Zionist targets’ ready

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says a recent operation by the country’s intelligence forces has provided military units with a list of locations and sites that can be targeted in case of any provocation by Israel.

Iran’s intelligence ministry announced on Saturday that it had obtained a “treasure trove” of secret documents regarding Israel’s nuclear program and its relations with Western states.

In its statement published on Monday, the National Security Council said the whereabouts of Israel’s hidden nuclear sites are among the information acquired through the complex intelligence operation. “These [hidden] sites would be attacked in response to any Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure,” it added.



