ECO approves Iran’s proposal to implement Carnet de Passages system

TEHRAN - The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has officially approved Iran’s proposal for the implementation of the international Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) system among its member states.

The initiative aims to facilitate the temporary admission of private and commercial vehicles across borders within the ECO region, Mehr reported.

According to a statement by the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI), the proposal was initially introduced with the support of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran.

The plan of utilizing the capacity of the international customs transit permit (Carnet de Passages) to facilitate temporary vehicle entry among ECO member states,” was reviewed during the ECO Experts Meeting held on April 30, in Turkey, with TACI representatives in attendance.

The proposal subsequently received final approval during the 10th Meeting of the Heads of Customs Authorities of ECO Member States, held in Tehran on May 28. It was also incorporated into the final declaration of the summit.

TACI’s active role and technical presence in these negotiations marked a significant step in showcasing Iran’s capabilities in international transport, cross-border automotive tourism, and road mobility facilitation, the report underlined.

Following this “success”, the initiative was also discussed and endorsed at the 13th Meeting of ECO Ministers of Transport, hosted in Tehran on June 1–2. The summit was chaired by Iran and attended by ministers from Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan, as well as deputy ministers from Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Senior officials from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, the ECO Bank president, and representatives from the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and TRACECA (short for Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia) also participated, Mehr added.

The initiative is expected to boost road tourism and cultural exchange across the region, while also enhancing Iran’s strategic role in international automotive transport and tourism in Central and Western Asia.

The next ECO Transport Ministers’ Meeting is scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.

AM