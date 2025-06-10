It is so painful, hurts all my body, Guardiola says on Gaza

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stood up for Gaza amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was conferred with an honorary degree by the University of Manchester. He was given this honor because of his contribution to the city both on and off the pitch. The ceremony was held at the historic Whitworth Hall. The university's chancellor, Nazir Afzal, presented him with the honorary doctorate.

During his acceptance speech, Guardiola stood up for Gaza amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. While standing for Gaza and its people, the Manchester City manager said it pains him to see what has been unfolding in the region for the past year or so.

"It's so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body. And let me be clear, it's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong. Come on. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbor. Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed by the bomb or being killed at the hospital because it's not a hospital anymore. It's not our business."

"We can think about that. It's not our business. But be careful. The next one will be ours. The next four or five years-old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids when I wake up every morning since the nightmare started with the infants in Gaza. And I'm so scared. Maybe this image feels far away from where we are living now. And you might ask what we can do," he added.