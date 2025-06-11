Iran, Kazakhstan boost agricultural co-op for sustainable future at Central Asia expo

TEHRAN – Iran and Kazakhstan pledged deeper cooperation in agriculture to ensure sustainable development and food security, Iran’s agriculture minister said during the opening ceremony of the Central Asia Products Expo (Expo Goods) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the event, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh emphasized the growing importance of food security amid climate change and environmental crises.

“In today’s world, the need for food security is more pressing than ever, particularly as we face escalating climate disruptions and ecological challenges,” he said.

Nouri stressed that sustainable development must be viewed not only from an economic lens but also through its social and environmental dimensions. He called on regional countries to enhance multilateral cooperation and improve resource efficiency to meet these challenges.

Highlighting Iran’s agricultural potential, Nouri said the country produces more than 130 million tons of agricultural products annually, thanks to its fertile lands and diverse climate. “We’ve also made significant strides in developing agricultural processing and value-added industries,” he added.

Of that output, over 10 million tons are exported to various countries. Nouri said Iran, with its population of nearly 90 million and a dynamic economy, also imports agricultural products and inputs—a trade flow that presents opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral commercial expansion.

He pointed to Iran’s deep-rooted cultural, religious, and economic ties with neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Pakistan. As co-chair of the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Committee alongside Kazakh Minister Almas Shakaliyev, Nouri underscored Tehran’s commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

On ties with China, Nouri noted that under the framework of the Iran-China Joint Agricultural Committee, relations are expanding steadily, with current bilateral agricultural trade valued at around $1.5 billion.

He said Iran’s government policies have paved the way for robust and growing partnerships with Central Asian and Eurasian nations, based on shared interests and cooperation across both public and private sectors.

Expressing gratitude for Kazakhstan’s hospitality, the minister said he hoped the expo would serve as a platform for substantial regional economic progress.

Nouri concluded by highlighting Iran’s strategic position and its shared interests with neighbors like Kazakhstan, along with China’s economic capacity. “This creates fertile ground for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly along key trade corridors stretching from East to West and North to South.”

Iran offers broad co-op with IOFS for food security

During a meeting with the Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in Kazakhstan, Nouri Ghezeljeh expressed the country’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the organization.

He underscored the importance of food security across Islamic nations and pointed to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The minister praised Kazakhstan and fellow IOFS members for launching the initiative, calling the organization a vital platform for cooperation among Muslim countries to secure their food supply.

He added that the diverse climates across the Islamic world offer an opportunity to pool knowledge and resources in pursuit of food security.

Highlighting Iran’s century-long experience in agricultural research and development, Nouri proposed the formation of a general assembly of agriculture ministers from Islamic nations to address shared challenges such as climate change, global warming, and water scarcity.

He also said Iran is ready to share its expertise in using nuclear technology in agriculture and food production with partner countries.

The minister described Iran’s geopolitical location as an asset that could turn the country into a regional hub for food exchange and supply chain security.

For his part, IOFS Director-General Berik Aryn welcomed Iran’s engagement and said the country plays a key role in regional food security. “Iran’s self-sufficiency in agricultural production and research makes it a major contributor to the organization’s mission,” he noted.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Iranian agriculture minister’s visit to Kazakhstan and focused on expanding both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in food security.

EF/MA