Bridging cultures: Russia, Iran reinforce ties through cultural diplomacy 

TEHRAN – As Iran hosts the ongoing Russia’s Cultural Week, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova is currently in Tehran to participate in the event. In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, she discussed how this cultural celebration aims to deepen the ties and foster closer collaboration between Russia and Iran.

Lyubimova also shared her insights on the objectives of the festival, the significance of cultural diplomacy amid geopolitical challenges, and future prospects for collaboration between the two nations.

The Minister emphasized that Russia’s Culture Week in Iran is a landmark event, initiated at the highest level during the recent Russian-Iranian summit in Moscow. She highlighted that this large-scale festival not only showcases Russia’s rich cultural heritage but also stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and the potential for collaboration between the two countries.

“This cultural initiative aims to deepen understanding through arts, education, concert tours, and library exchanges.”

Lyubimova is accompanied by leaders of prominent Russian cultural institutions, all eager to forge enduring partnerships with their Iranian counterparts.

Highlighting the historical depth of Russian-Iranian cultural ties, Lyubimova underlined that centuries of interaction have built on mutual respect and shared values.

“The history of cultural interaction between Russia and Iran spans several centuries and is built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, careful preservation of spiritual values, traditions, and the rich cultures of our peoples, as well as a shared commitment to preserving our unique cultural heritage.”

She pointed out that the interest of both nations’ populations in each other's cultures nurtures a fertile ground for expanding cultural cooperation and tourism. “Both countries are home to remarkable cultural heritage sites and treasure troves of history, which serve as strong foundations for ongoing collaboration. Additionally, Iran’s active engagement in BRICS and related cultural initiatives, such as the Library Alliance and BRICS Film Schools Alliance, opens further avenues for joint projects.”

Among the notable collaborative efforts, the Minister mentioned ongoing and upcoming projects in cinema, theatre, and libraries.

Russian and Iranian cinema regularly feature new works at major film festivals, with delegations exchanging expertise and fostering artistic dialogue. Iran’s participation in the 47th Moscow International Film Festival exemplifies this cooperation.

Discussions are also underway regarding an agreement on joint film production, aiming to enhance cinematic ties, she said.

In the realm of theatre, performances like the “Rumi” puppet show by the “Aran” Puppet Theater will soon be staged in Moscow as part of the Chekhov International Theater Festival, reflecting the cultural exchange’s vibrancy, she added.

In the library sector, a December 2024 agreement between the Russian State Library and Iran’s National Library and Archives aims to develop interlibrary connections and cultural heritage exchanges. The Minister expressed enthusiasm for Iranian museums’ participation in the annual “Intermuseum” festival, which serves as an important platform for professional exchange and collaboration. She also highlighted the upcoming 4th International Children’s Cultural Forum in Moscow, inviting young Iranians to showcase their talents and deepen cross-cultural understanding.

Despite current geopolitical tensions and sanctions, Lyubimova emphasized that cultural diplomacy remains a vital platform for dialogue. “Russia actively participates in multilateral cultural events and platforms that promote open communication, emphasizing that genuine relations are built beyond economic and trade achievements.”

She underlined that cultural exchanges foster authentic connections among peoples, making them essential to strengthening friendship and cooperation.

Looking to the future, the Minister expressed her optimism about expanding cultural collaborations beyond this week’s events. She noted ongoing discussions with Iranian cultural authorities about increasing creative exchanges, particularly in cinema and cultural education.

The presence of 14 Iranian students studying arts and culture in Russia exemplifies this commitment to academic and artistic collaboration, with plans to expand these programs.

She also pointed out that the meetings at Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) and the session of Culture Committee of the Permanent Russian-Iranian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation can be considered as useful platforms to formalizing and advancing joint initiatives.

As the week unfolds, both nations reaffirm their dedication to fostering cultural understanding and friendship through shared projects, exchange programs, and continued dialogue. The Russian Minister’s visit underscores a mutual desire to harness the power of arts and culture as bridges of enduring connection in challenging times.

