Gaza martyr journalists commemorated in Tehran 

TEHRAN- In response to the atrocities committed against journalists by the Israeli forces and the ongoing efforts to marginalize the truth, the "Red Subjects" ceremony was held on Wednesday at the City Journalists' House to honor the memory of the martyr journalists of Gaza.

The event was attended by news activists, documentarians, and veteran journalists.

Participants paid tribute to the martyrs and emphasized the global media's responsibility in safeguarding truth.

Since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza, Palestinian journalists have been exposed to severe dangers, with dozens losing their lives while reporting from the field, despite wearing press vests and operating from recognized locations.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has dismissed international calls for a ceasefire, continuing a devastating offensive against Gaza since October 2023. The relentless campaign has resulted in the deaths of nearly 55,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

SAB