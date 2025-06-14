China condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of 'red line' breach

TEHRAN – China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has strongly criticized Israel for the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation in the region.

Speaking to CCTV, Ambassador Fu Cong expressed alarm over reports that Israel has targeted nuclear facilities in Iran, calling the move "another red line that Israel has crossed."

Fu emphasized that Beijing firmly opposes any expansion of conflict in West Asia and warned of the serious repercussions Israel’s actions could have on regional stability. He reiterated China’s commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further provocation.