US Ambassador to Israel describes ‘rough’ night amid Iranian retaliatory strikes 

TEHRAN – US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reported a tense and difficult night as Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel, saying he was forced to seek shelter five times throughout the night.

Posting on social media platform X, Huckabee wrote, “It’s now Shabbat here. Should be quiet. Probably won’t be. Entire nation under orders to stay near shelter.”

A vocal supporter of Israel, Huckabee has previously dismissed the existence of the West Bank as a separate entity. Earlier this week, he stated that it was unlikely Israel would carry out a military strike on Iran without prior coordination or approval from the United States.