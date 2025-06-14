Israel’s aggression leaves no room for dialogue: Iran Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has stated that the recent actions of the opposing side have rendered dialogue meaningless, emphasizing that it is impossible to claim a willingness to negotiate while simultaneously coordinating actions that allow a genocidal regime to target Iran’s territorial integrity.

Baghaei declared, “The regime, through this criminal act, has crossed all of Iran’s red lines.” He added that, in addition to contacting regional countries, Iran has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

“We expect all concerned countries to condemn this crime,” he said.

He stressed that the Security Council has a clear responsibility in this matter and that the regime’s aggressive actions must be seriously addressed, with the necessary mechanisms put in place.

Baghaei reiterated, “The other side has done something that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to be negotiating while at the same time dividing responsibilities and allowing a genocidal regime to target Iran’s territorial integrity.”

He also noted, “It is inconceivable that the regime could have committed such a crime without U.S. approval.”

Baghaei concluded that the Zionist regime has always sought to entangle Western parties, and it appears that this time, too, it has succeeded in influencing the diplomatic process.

On Friday, June 13, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions and raising serious concerns over violations of international law amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks targeted Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities and resulted in the killing of several senior nuclear scientists and high-ranking military officials.