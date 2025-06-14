Iranian scientists martyred in Israeli strikes

TEHRAN –Six Prominent Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israel’s attacks on Iran, three of whom were among noted professors of Shahid Beheshti University.

Abdolhamid Minouchehr, who held a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering, was the head of the nuclear engineering faculty at Shahid Beheshti University.



Minouchehr played a key role in the expansion of research and educational programs.

He was an expert in fields such as reactor physics, nuclear simulation, and advanced nuclear fuel design engineering.

He conducted extensive research on improving the efficiency and safety of nuclear plants.

Ahmad-Reza Zolfaqari is the second distinguished nuclear engineering scientist at Shahid Beheshti University killed following Israel’s attacks against Iran.

Minouchehr and Zolfaqari both cooperated in launching national strategic nuclear engineering projects. Their ceaseless efforts contributed to the scientific self-sufficiency of the country, as well as the indigenization of technical knowledge.

Amir Hossein Feqhi, the third martyred scientist, was also a faculty member at Shahid Beheshti University who previously served as vice president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the head of the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute.



Fereydoun Abbasi, a nuclear scientist and former nuclear chief of Iran, along with another prominent nuclear scientist named Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, a theoretical physicist who was also the president of the Islamic Azad University of Iran, were also targeted in separate attacks on their residences in Tehran.



Abbasi was a former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a former member of the Iranian parliament. He held a PhD in nuclear physics and had conducted nuclear research at the defence ministry.



In 2010, Abbasi survived twin blasts in Tehran that killed fellow nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari.



Akbar Motallebizadeh is the other noted nuclear scientist who was targeted and killed along with his wife.

