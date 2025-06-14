Deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza aid seekers

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime has committed new massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.

Among the victims were starving civilians who had gathered in desperate attempts to secure basic food supplies. These victims, many of whom were trying to access humanitarian assistance, add to the mounting toll as warnings intensify over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The Israeli military continues its intensive airstrikes across various areas of Gaza, killing at least 15 Palestinians.

The al-Shifa Medical Complex has reported the deaths of four individuals in separate attacks, including those seeking aid.

In central Gaza, al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies of nine Palestinians killed in an airstrike that targeted a group of civilians east of Deir al-Balah.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat confirmed that at least 13 others were injured, most while waiting for aid near a military checkpoint belonging to the Israeli Occupation Forces.

On Saturday evening, new reports emerged that Israeli Occupation Forces opened fire on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid northwest of Gaza City, massacring 12 civilians and injuring dozens more.

Ground reporters in Gaza also confirmed fatalities and injuries following an Israeli strike on the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

IOF troops have reportedly targeted additional gatherings of Palestinians waiting for aid deliveries in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has reiterated that the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the Israeli regime and the United States, has failed to address Gaza’s humanitarian needs.

The U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza continues to provoke growing international outrage after more than 20 months of daily indiscriminate bombings and an ongoing blockade.

The occupation regime stands accused of weaponizing purported food supplies to forcibly displace the population, in acts akin to ethnic cleansing.

Furthermore, the regime has been accused of arming and supporting Daesh-linked terrorists to distribute the limited food it permits into the enclave.

Both the terrorists and the occupation regime have committed multiple massacres against those waiting for aid.