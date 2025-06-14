Iranian Navy prevents British warship from entering Persian Gulf amid suspected Israeli coordination

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy announced that it stopped a British destroyer in the Sea of Oman after the vessel entered the region to assist the Zionist regime in guiding missile strikes toward Iranian territory.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Office of the First Naval Zone, the Navy said the British warship entered the northern Indian Ocean late Saturday night with suspicious intent. Iranian surveillance systems detected the vessel early, and Navy combat drones were dispatched to respond.

“The vessel was prevented from continuing toward the Persian Gulf following clear and direct warnings issued by Iranian naval drones,” the statement said. “Thanks to the timely vigilance of our intelligence systems, the destroyer was identified, tracked, and ultimately forced to change course.”

According to the Navy, the destroyer had effectively fallen into the operational trap of Iranian intelligence and maritime defense units in the Sea of Oman and was compelled to retreat.

This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region following recent Israeli attacks on Iranian targets and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory operation under Operation True Promise III, which involved missile and drone strikes on strategic Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

The Iranian Navy reaffirmed that any movement threatening national security or supporting enemy aggression would be met with immediate and decisive action.