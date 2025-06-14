Ministry of Defense HQ struck in overnight Israeli assault 

TEHRAN – In a brazen violation of international law, the Israeli regime targeted the command headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in Tehran late Saturday.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the attack caused “minor structural damage” to an administrative building within the complex but failed to disrupt critical operations.

Simultaneously, the regime struck the Defense Research and Innovation Organization (SPND), a pivotal scientific entity overseeing Iran’s technological advancements.

Initial assessments confirm the facility sustained limited damage, though full evaluations remain ongoing.

This assault forms part of a broader pattern of Israeli aggression. Tel Aviv's unprovoked strikes on Friday and Saturday martyred over 100 Iranians, including revered military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Among the victims were Olympic shooting athlete Hamid Toumari, equestrian champion Mehdi Pouladvand and his family, and Pilates instructor Niloufar Ghalehvand.



In response to these acts of military adventurism, Iran exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and launched Operation True Promise III.

Among the targets of the Iranian strikes was the Kirya War complex in Tel Aviv—a hub for the Zionist regime’s war planning.