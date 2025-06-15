Piazza receives heartfelt support from Brazilians

TEHRAN – Italian coach Roberto Piazza has been uplifted by heartfelt messages from a Brazilian supporter as Team Melli prepare for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) match against Ukraine.

Iran are set to face Ukraine at the Maracanazinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday.

Before the match, Piazza received a handwritten message on a napkin that read:

"We are praying for peace for you. God bless you all. Brazil is with Iran."

Addressing the challenging mental and emotional state of his players, Piazza commented: "We are going through very tough days, and it's hard to put into words. All the players are in regular contact with their families and friends. Some of them have loved ones near the explosion sites. There’s nothing we can do here."