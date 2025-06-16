Israel targets Iranian Foreign Ministry building in brazen escalation

TEHRAN — In a severe violation of international norms, the Israeli regime carried out a deliberate strike on a building belonging to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, located opposite the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) in Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the IPIS, condemned the attack as "a clear war crime" and part of Israel’s "systematic and ongoing aggression against Iran." Multiple civilians were wounded, including ministry colleagues hospitalized for treatment.

The strike occurred amid a broader Israeli offensive against Iran. In the early hours of Friday, Israel launched hundreds of sorties targeting nuclear facilities, densely populated neighborhoods, and civilian infrastructure. On Saturday and Sunday, the regime continued drone attacks on civilian sites through its operatives inside the country. According to Iran’s Health Ministry, over 200 Iranian citizens have so far been killed, with more than 1200 others injured. Women and children make up the majority of the casualties.

The recent strike on the Foreign Ministry building in Tehran represents a troubling escalation in Israel’s ongoing campaign against Iranian interests. Diplomatic facilities are afforded special protections under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which designates them as inviolable "civilian objects."

This incident draws parallels to Tel Aviv's previous airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which occurred on April 2024.That building was clearly marked as the "consular section of the Iranian embassy" and the attack resulted in the martyrdom of seven Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) officers, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi. His assassination marked a significant moment, as he was the highest-ranking Iranian military figure killed since the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Following the Damascus consulate bombing, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session, and Iran’s UN envoy decried the strike as a violation of international law. Despite this, no binding condemnation was issued. Similarly, Israel’s latest attack on Iran’s Foreign Ministry compound has not drawn any condemnations from the international community, particularly Western powers.

Tehran has repeatedly highlighted the West’s failure to hold the Israeli regime accountable. After the Damascus consulate attack, the U.S. disavowed prior knowledge but took no punitive action.