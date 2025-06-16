Two Red Crescent aid workers killed in Israeli strike on emergency teams in Tehran
June 16, 2025 - 23:10
TEHRAN – Two members of Iran’s Red Crescent Society were killed after Israeli forces targeted relief and rescue teams engaged in emergency operations in District 22 of Tehran.
According to initial reports, the Red Crescent teams were in the midst of providing humanitarian assistance when they came under direct attack by the Zionist regime. The assault led to the martyrdom of two aid workers, highlighting brutal nature of the Zionist regime that targets the civilians.
Leave a Comment