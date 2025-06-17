No military action can put an end to Iran’s capabilities, UK foreign minister warns

TEHRAN – British Foreign Minister David Lammy has warned that military action alone cannot neutralize Iran's capabilities, emphasizing the "grave danger for the region" and significant economic risks posed by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Lammy informed Members of Parliament that Israel had conducted "extensive strikes" on Iranian targets, including military and nuclear sites, as well as key commanders and nuclear scientists. He noted that Iran had retaliated with ballistic missile fire, fueling concerns in Westminster about a broader regional conflict.

Lammy confirmed that the United Kingdom was not involved in Israel’s military operations. While reaffirming Britain's steadfast support for Israel's security, he reiterated his caution that "no military action can put an end to Iran’s capabilities."

He also stated that the government's immediate priority is the "welfare of British nationals." He confirmed that a crisis team has been activated in London and the region, urging UK nationals in the affected areas to register with the Foreign Office for updates and assistance. Rapid deployment teams are being dispatched to Egypt and Jordan to aid those attempting to exit Israel by road amid ongoing airspace closures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister stressed Britain's long-standing commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon through "extensive diplomacy," aligning with the U.S. President Donald Trump's view that "negotiations are necessary and must lead to a deal."



Highlighting the global economic implications, Lammy warned that "an escalating conflict poses real risk for the global economy," given Iran's role as a major oil producer and the critical flow of world trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

He then urged both sides to step back, show restraint, and not get pulled ever deeper into a catastrophic conflict whose consequences nobody can control.