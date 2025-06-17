Iranian business development expert killed in Israeli strike on Tehran

TEHRAN – Sarvenaz Vaezzadeh, a business development specialist at Adway, a subsidiary of the Yektanet Group, was tragically killed on one of the darkest days for her colleagues and loved ones.

She lost her life on Monday following a deadly Israeli missile strike that targeted the Sohravardi neighborhood in Tehran.

The attack, part of a broader wave of Israeli aggression against Iranian urban areas, has drawn widespread condemnation for targeting non-military zones and causing civilian casualties, including professionals, women, and children.