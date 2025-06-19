Oil Minister assures public of stable fuel supply despite potential local restrictions

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil minister sought to reassure the public on Wednesday, saying there is no concern over fuel availability and that supply remains stable across the country.

“People should not worry at all about fuel provision—we are facing no issues in this regard,” said Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad following a cabinet meeting.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Paknejad emphasized that fuel distribution is being managed efficiently and that the supply network is stable.

He acknowledged that in order to maintain long-term supply stability, certain local restrictions may be implemented in specific areas. “But there is no problem when it comes to ensuring fuel access for our dear people,” he said.

EF/